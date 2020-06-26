Cool Globes Art Exhibition In Uptown Charlotte

1/11 Cool Globes Press Release Photos, Charlotte, NC. Photo © 2020 James Lane Imagery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re strolling through Uptown Charlotte, you’ll notice some new creative artwork. Discovery Place and Trane Technologies, in partnership with the City of Charlotte, officially opened an exhibition Thursday which features several local artists and more with spotlighted giant globe sculptures installed throughout town.

If you’re walking around Uptown, you'll notice some new artwork! @discoveryplace has set up these globes as part of the “Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet” 🌏 exhibit. Bringing attention to the environment, they'll be up till Dec. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/nvn1zRL1Dz — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) June 25, 2020

Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet is a free, outdoor public art exhibition featuring 35 globes, each sharing a simple way individuals or businesses can reduce climate change, a news release stated. These actions range from increasing energy efficiency in homes and purchasing products made with 100 percent post-consumer material to increasing recycling and greening urban landscapes.

The goal of the nationally recognized exhibition is to inspire participants to learn about small actions that can add up to large impact.

Seven of the globes were created locally by artists including Norma Gely, Rosalie Grubb, Elisa Sanchez, Jackie London, Rosalia Weiner, Britt Flood, Max Dowdle and a group of students from Trinity Episcopal School.

“The Cool Globes exhibition is an opportunity to showcase sustainability, along with the amazing talents of local and national artists, on a city-wide level,” Catherine Wilson Horne, Discovery Place president and CEO said.

The primary exhibit space is located along North Tryon Street with 31 globes spanning eight city blocks between Trade and East 11th. The remaining four globes are located at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the U.S. National Whitewater Rafting Center, Truist Field and Camp North End.

The Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles made the following statement about the exhibition:

“Cool Globes is a creative and unique educational opportunity for our community.” “I urge everyone to visit the art exhibit and learn about small steps they can take to help make our environment more sustainable.”

In 2018, Charlotte was named a winner in the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge. As a winning city, Charlotte received technical assistance and support valued at $2.5 million to implement the City’s strategic energy action plan and achieve their carbon reduction goals, a news release stated. So far, Charlotte has been able to advance a large-scale solar initiative, green workforce program and institute sustainable policies that will support the City’s transition to electric vehicles.

“We are excited to bring the exhibit to Charlotte, as the city has been a shining example of utilizing creativity and innovation to pivot toward a more sustainable way of life,” Wendy Abrams, founder of Cool Globes, Inc. said in a news release.

About Cool Globes

Cool Globes premiered in Chicago in 2007, in partnership with the Field Museum of Natural History and Mayor Daley’s Office of Environment, with more than three million viewers. The exhibit went on to travel the world, exhibiting in 4 continents, with plaques translated into 9 languages. Charlotte will be Cool Globes 23rd exhibition city. Cool Globes, Inc. was established as a 501c3 non-profit in 2006.