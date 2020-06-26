Independence Day Holiday: What’s Open And What’s Closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is a list of various offices and agencies and their hours for the Independence Day holiday:

Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 for the Independence Day holiday. This includes all units of the Department of Social Services, the Tax Office, the Elections Office, the Register of Deeds Office, and the Land Use and Environmental Services Agency offices.

The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).

The Health Department will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Main Library and all library branches will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020.

All County Solid Waste facilities and full service centers will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 2020. City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Parks, Nature Preserves and Greenways will remain open.

The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center will be open on Friday, July 3, 2020. The Summer Programs will be operating at Mallard Creek, Bette Rae Thomas, Albemarle Road, Methodist Home and Southview Recreation Centers.

All other Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, Nature Centers, indoor Rental Facilities and Aquatic Facilities remain closed due to COVID-19.

CharMeck 311 will close Friday, July 3, 2020 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Services will return to COVID-19 operating hours on Monday, July 6, 2020. Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online 24 hours a day or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app. Please call 911 for any emergencies.

All ABC Liquor Stores in North Carolina will be closed on Saturday, July 4th.

All UPS and Postal Service locations will be closed on Saturday, July 4th.