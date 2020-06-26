Officials: Iredell County Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Home

HARMONY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after locating a man dead inside a Harmony home Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a death on Damron Lane, off of Jericho Road, around 2:30 p.m. and upon arrival located a man in the living room of a home. No one else was located in the home at that time.

After an initial investigation, the cause of death for the victim has been determined to not be from natural causes. At this time, the incident is being investigated, as a homicide.

The victim in the case has been identified as 35-year-old Aaron Bruce Holland.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.