Where To Watch Fireworks In The Charlotte Area

Despite the coronavirus, many places are still hosting their fireworks shows in the Charlotte area. See the full list below:

June 27th:

Cramerton

The fireworks will be launched from Goat Island Park at 9:15pm. You will NOT be allowed to sit at the Centennial Center. Officials say they will inflate a red balloon which will be around the height of most of the fireworks. This is to help people find a spot to watch the fireworks show. If you can see the balloon, you will be able to see the fireworks.

July 1st:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway is showing The Goonies on their giant HD screen at 7pm and then the fireworks show will start at 9pm. Cost is $40 per car. Get more details HERE.

July 3rd:

Gastonia Grizzlies

Watch the Gastonia Grizzlies baseball team take on the Forest City Owls at 7pm and then enjoy fireworks after the game. Purchase tickets HERE.

July 4th:

Belmont

The City of Belmont is hosting a fireworks show at 9:30pm on Main Street

Gastonia

The City of Gastonia is hosting a fireworks show at 9:30pm. Officials say you can see the fireworks from Downtown Gastonia.

Tega Cay

Tega Cay’s annual celebration will be held throughout the town of Tega Cay from 9am to 10pm. The fireworks show will start at 9:30pm. Get full details on the events HERE.

**This year’s SkyShow in Charlotte and the 4th of July celebration at the U.S. National Whitewater Center have both been cancelled.