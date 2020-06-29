Best of Snark: A Bella Baby Squabble, Labor of Love, Croakers for Rain, NY Philharmonic Problems, and Singing for Trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On the season finale of Total Bellas there was an problem between Brie and Daniel thanks to twin sister Nikki.

We learned about the bizarre new reality show entitled Labor of Love. All sperm donors may apply…as long as you can pass the aptitude test.

Forget those rain dances…Bangladesh residents just marry off their croakers.

The New York Philharmonic had problems during the pandemic shutdown.

And we found that residents of Seattle go Broadway when they take their stand about “murdering trees.”

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.