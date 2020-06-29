Celebrity Birthdays For The Week Of July 5-11th June 29, 2020 AP, 1/7Kevin Hart Turns 41 On July 6th Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Ringo Starr Poses For A Portrait In New York. Starr Turns 80 On July 7th Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Sofia Vergara Turns 48 On July 10th Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Suzanne Vega Poses For A Portrait In New York Vega Turns 61 July 11th Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Tom Hanks Arrives At The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In Los Angeles. Hanks Turns 64 On July 9th Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Wolfgang Puck Arrives At The Oscars In Los Angeles. Puck Turns 80 On July 8th Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Wu Tang Clan Member RZA Poses For A Portrait During The Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour In Beverly Hills, Calif. RZA Turns 51 On July 5 Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Celebrity Birthdays For The Week Of July 5-11th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin