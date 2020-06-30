8PM: DC’s Stargirl – Shiv Part One

1/6

The ISA meets to determine who is coming after them; Pat teaches Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick the value of teamwork; Cindy is frustrated with her father’s strict rules as the school gets ready for homecoming; Barbara accepts an offer from Jordan. DC’s Stargirl Tuesday at 8 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About DC’s Stargirl:

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.