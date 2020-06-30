Charlotte Knights Season Over After Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights have released a statement after Minor League Baseball announces they cancelled the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“This afternoon, the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season was announced. We are extremely disappointed in this result for all of the fans, partners, and community stakeholders with the Charlotte Knights. The effects of the pandemic have been felt by all who play a part in producing the memorable experiences of Knights baseball games.

From the players, coaches, and support staff who perform on the field to those that work in the concourses, concession stands, and front office, it takes several hundred people per game to help provide the enjoyable escape during the spring and summer. We ask that our community keep them in mind in the absence of this season. To assist the game day, front office, and non-profit partners of the Knights affected by COVID-19, please consider a contribution to our Knights Care 4 CLT effort.”