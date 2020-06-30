Europe Restricts Visitors From The US Amid Virus Resurgence

1/15 A wine bar is mostly empty before it closed Monday, June 29, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks amid a dramatic resurgence of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Matt York)

2/15 Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus line up for COVID-19 test outside the Worker's Stadium in Beijing on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Test sites have sprung up through the Chinese capital as test have become a daily normal after the latest outbreak of the coronavirus, (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

3/15 Cloth venders wearing face mask wait customers amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

4/15 Employees of a restaurant prepare for reopening in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Tuesday marked 100 days since Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed a short list of reasons why individuals could leave their homes as he ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essentials. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

5/15 A man walks past a closed outside space of a restaurant in Covent Garden, London, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Tuesday marked 100 days since Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed a short list of reasons why individuals could leave their homes as he ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essentials.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

6/15 A passenger sits at Barcelona airport in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The European Union on Tuesday is announcing a list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter 31 European countries. As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

7/15 Passengers arrive at the Barcelona airport, Spain, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The European Union on Tuesday is announcing a list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter 31 European countries. As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

8/15 People wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, walk in Melton Road also known as the Golden Mile in Leicester, England, Tuesday June 30, 2020. The British government has reimposed lockdown restrictions in the English city of Leicester after a spike in coronavirus infections, including the closure of shops that don't sell essential goods and schools. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

9/15 Romeo Mendoza peers from behind the door of his clothing shop, open only to phone and online orders, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 26, 2020. Buenos Aires and its surrounding area will start on Wednesday, July 1st, a stricter quarantine as the country braces for a further economic slowdown due to the lockdown. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

10/15 A woman walks past a boarded up shop in Leicester city centre, England, Tuesday June 30, 2020. The British government has reimposed lockdown restrictions in the English city of Leicester after a spike in coronavirus infections, including the closure of shops that don't sell essential goods and schools. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)



11/15 Beds are arranged in rows at a makeshift COVID-19 care center at an indoor sports stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a live address Tuesday that the country's coronavirus death rate is under control, but that the country is at a “critical juncture.” (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

12/15 A movie theatre is closed Monday, June 29, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks amid a dramatic resurgence of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Matt York)

13/15 Gov. Doug Ducey updates reporters on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference in Phoenix, Monday, June 29, 2020. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

14/15 Grave diggers wearing protective suits bury a COVID-19 victim in the special purpose for coronavirus victims section of a cemetery in Kolpino, outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

15/15 Passengers arrive at the Barcelona airport in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The European Union on Tuesday is announcing a list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter 31 European countries. As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)































The European Continent on Tuesday reopened to visitors from 14 countries, but not the U.S., where some of the states that pushed hardest and earliest to reopen their economies are now in retreat because of an alarming surge in confirmed coronavirus infections.

The European Union’s decision came a day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey closed bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks, and officials in Republican and Democratic strongholds alike mandated the wearing of masks.

The EU extended its ban on visitors not just from the U.S. but from China and from countries such as Russia, Brazil and India that are seeing rapidly rising caseloads. Britain dropped out of the EU in January and maintains its own rules, requiring arriving travelers to go into 14-day self-quarantine.

President Donald Trump suspended the entry of most Europeans in March.

American make up a big share of Europe’s tourism industry, and the summer is a key period. More than 15 million Americans travel to Europe each year, while some 10 million Europeans head across the Atlantic.

The news was a blow to revenue-starved shopkeepers hoping for a summertime boom.

“Americans were 50% of my clientele,” said Paola Pellizzari, who owns a mask and jewelry shop on the Saint-Louis island in the heart of Paris and heads its business association. “We can’t substitute that clientele with another.”

The Louvre museum is scheduled to reopen July 6. Americans used to be the largest single group of visitors to the home of the “Mona Lisa.”

“When I returned after lockdown, five businesses had closed,” Pellizzari said. “As days go by, and I listen to the business owners, it gets worse.”

Sharmaigne Shives, an American who lives in Paris, said she hopes her countrymen can turn things around soon.

“Paris isn’t Paris when there aren’t people who really appreciate it and marvel at everything,” she said. “I miss that. Seriously, I feel the emotion welling up. It’s so sad here.”

Across the English Channel, things are also headed in reverse.

Britain reimposed a lockdown in Leicester, a city of 330,000 people that officials said accounted for 10% of all new coronavirus cases in the nation last week. Stores closed their doors, and schools prepared to send children home.

“I opened my shop last week for the first time and saw an instant increase in orders, and now I worry this change will go back to no orders,” said James West, who runs a design and printing business in Thurmaston, just outside Leicester.

In the U.S., places such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars in some cases amid a resurgence of the virus.

“Our expectation is that our numbers next week will be worse,” Ducey said in Arizona, where for seven times in 10 days, the number of new cases per day has surpassed the 3,000 mark.

Also Monday, Los Angeles announced it will close beaches and ban fireworks displays over the Fourth of July. And New Jersey’s governor said he is postponing the restarting of indoor dining because people have not been wearing masks or complying with other social-distancing rules.