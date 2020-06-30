Man Wanted After Fatal Caldwell County Shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a suspect after a fatal Caldwell County shooting Monday night.

Burke County Deputies responded to South Fork Avenue in Hickory around 11:58 p.m. in reference to an individual that was found dead in a vehicle at a residence. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Donald Scott Young, died as a result of a confrontation that occurred on Ardmore Lane in the Caldwell County a short time prior to the call.

After an investigation, Caldwell County officials revealed that Young suffered the gunshot wound while in the vehicle and was driven to an associates home at the residence on South Fork Avenue.

According to deputies, Young died while in the car on the way to the Burke County residence.

Investigators are in search of 34-year-old James Allen Jones for questioning related to this incident, according to a news release.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have identified the individuals involved in this incident and are consulting with the District Attorney’s Office related to criminal charges in this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 758-8300.