Wilson’s World: Celebrating a Crafty 4th of July with Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson has been a frequent visitor at Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio, so he checked in with Shannon Evans of Nailed It in Rock Hill. Shannon talked about how they are open and celebrating the 4th with some great summer fun at their studios while following all of the health guidelines.

If you can’t make it to the studio, you can order online some of their great take and make items and even a summer camp home kit that the studio has for the D.I.Y.kid crafter that is staying in this summer. Information on Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio locations, their projects, summer camps, mini camps and their camp in a box can be found at their website naileditdiy.com.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.