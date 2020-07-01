The Snark: It’s Nutter Butter Love, RuPaul, Bad Spanish on the Yacht, Strange Fashion on Double Shot, a 4th Sing-a-Long, a DUI on Sesame Street, and Enjoying Fruit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

DJ’s love for his Nutter Butters is front and center on today’s Snark.

Heading to the kitchen with the judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Going Below Deck Mediterranean we find that deck hand Alex needs to brush up on his Spanish.

Our first look at MTV’s Double Shot at Love shows us that some people play fast and loose with the word “fashion.”

To celebrate the 4th of July Derek breaks out in song to honor those who will end up in emergency rooms.

A drunk in Washington state takes out a gas station before he gets nabbed, on all places….Sesame Street (so you can figure out where Derek went with this one).

And believe it or not, DJ does have real food in his house…his final Snark proves that one..

