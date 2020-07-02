The Evening Muse Presents ‘We The People – Truth, Power, & Love’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Social Justice and its deepening need for change, understanding, and growth is at a critical point within our community and our country.

Various Charlotte artists have come together to be heard, inspire, and challenge our collective humanity.

Poets, Comedians, and Musicians will showcase their own voice on today’s toughest issues.

CLICK HERE FOR STREAMING DETAILS

Now is the time to open our hearts and minds to the heinous errors of our past in order to be “a more perfect union” and artists have a guiding role in this.

A time for artists and activists to speak out and be heard.

All donations to benefit Restorative Justice CLT and Fair Vote NC.

Venmo: @eveningmuse

PayPal: admin@eveningmuse.com (Please choose “Friends & Family” option)

Poets to perform:

Bluz, Lady V, Jah Smalls & Barbara Trawick

Comedians to perform:

James R. Hustle, Tara Brown, & more

Musical guests:

Quentin Talley & the Soul Providers, Mason Parker, & TBD