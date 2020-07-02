The Snark: Checking Out a LaLa Land ‘Memwire,’ Packing Up the Cheese Stick, Enjoying a Little Fun with Nicole, and a Naked Man in a Sewer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Headed to LaLa Land this morning with the ladies of Married to Medicine: Los Angeles where we find everything is the same…and one lady even sends Derek into a bra spokesperson.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way showcases cat lover, ‘Cheese Stick’ Tim is packing up Fluffy and heading to Columbia.

Derek manages a dig at Nicole’s favorite team, the New York Jets, thanks to the current pandemic.

In Minnesota it took a while to find a naked man in the sewer…just who volunteered for that job?

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.