Hot in Hollywood: Jason Momoa to voice ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and New ‘Fallout’ Series Coming to Amazon
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– From Aquaman to snowman!? That’s right. Jason Momoa is set to voice ‘Frosty the Snowman’ in an upcoming Christmas movie, written by the screenwriter for ‘Elf’. Plus, Amazon is ordering a TV series, created by the same people who brought you Westworld, and it centers around the plot and characters from the video game ‘Fallout’.