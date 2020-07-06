$1 Million Prize Lets Burke County Woman Buy A Home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Long of Morganton said her good luck of winning $1 million means one of her dreams can now come true.

“We’re in a house right now that’s got a high rent,” Long said. “So, I’m going to get a house that’s paid for.”

She says she treats herself to $20-$30 worth of scratch off tickets once a month. Last week, she took $20, bought three tickets, and walked away with her big win. The $1 million winner came from a $10 Red Hot Riches ticket.

“I’ve been playing this ticket since it came out,” said Long. “I’ve hit like $100 on it twice.”

She always stops at the Royal Mart located on Lenoir Road in Morganton to buy her tickets.

“This is my pastime,” she said. “Winning it was a blessing!”

Long had the choice of taking her $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Red Hot Riches started in May with four top prizes of $1 million. Two of those $1 million prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education. For details on how $5.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Burke County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.