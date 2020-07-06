Leaders In Rock Hill, Ft. Mill Approve City-Wide Mask Requirement

ROCK HILL, S.C. — City leaders in Ft. Mill and Rock Hill approved an ordinance requiring residents wear masks in public. The number of people infected with COVID-19 across South Carolina is staggering and the cases are increasing daily.

Because of this, the Rock Hill City Council passed a city-wide emergency ordinance requiring residents wear masks in public for the next 60 days.

Under the ordinance, people must wear masks inside any business, including gyms, all retail and service businesses must require staff to wear masks. Exceptions would include religious and medical reasons. Violators could be fined 25 dollars.