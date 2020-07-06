Police: 13-Year-Old To Be Charged In Gastonia Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 13-year-old is expected to be charged after a Gastonia shooting Sunday evening, police say.

Gastonia Police responded to Rankin Avenue after reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, police located the victim, 34-year-old Guiseppe Gambino, who was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The juvenile boy was located in the vicinity and taken into custody for the offense, officials say. He is expected to be officially charged Monday and held in the juvenile detention facility in Concord.