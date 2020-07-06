The Snark: New Snark Hosts, Trashing Words with Double Shot and RHONY, Kanye’s Prez Bid, and More Dumb Crooks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Derek’s Snark was hijacked this morning by his sons Chase and Tyler. Look out DJ, those boys are gonna take over your job.

Getting caught up on drama and the trashing of the English language on Double Shot at Love.

Staying with the drama and trashing English language with The Real Housewives of New York City.

No rhyme or reason for Kanye West and his possible run for president.

Two burglars in the UK really should have kept those masks on their face.

