Wilson’s World: Virtual Rock Band Camp with Arts+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If your child enjoys music, now is a great time to encourage their artistic side with Rock Band Camp at Arts+. Arts+ is offers a large selection of engaging camps for aspiring artists and musicians in preschool through high school all from the comfort of home. Rock Band Camp is for rising 6th-12th graders will have access to small group coaching, special topic sessions like improvisation, learning to play by ear, promoting your band and landing a gig. Whether just starting out or a seasoned artist, there is opportunity for learning and instruction in a group setting, but from the comfort of home. Learn more about Arts+ and their virtual classes at artsplus.org.

