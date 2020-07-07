Debate Continues Over Confederate Monuments in Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The debate continues over the future of Confederate monuments in the Charlotte area.

It comes as two men and a juvenile are accused of defacing a Confederate statue in Cornelius early Monday morning.

“The monument represents white supremacy, racism, that we are opposed to,” says Pam Jones, with the group Unity in Community.

The group is holding a rally next week calling for the statue’s removal.

Church leaders have also called for the statue’s removal, but it’s managed by a monument association.

Meantime, in Gastonia, the first meeting of a “Council of Understanding” became a debate over history and the future of a Confederate statue outside the courthouse.

And in Salisbury, an empty spot is what’s left of where the “Fame” statue stood for 110 years until crews removed it on Monday night.

It is in storage and will eventually be moved to a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.

Some worry the push to remove Confederate symbols is going too far.

“I think some change is necessary. But I think we may be going a little bit too far, and I think we need to stop and reflect on what we’re doing,” says Salisbury resident Mark Gaylord-Miles.