Multiple Shots Fired At Huntersville Police While Investigating Crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. –Police are investigating after shots were fired at officers and civilians at the scene of a Huntersville crash early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a crash on Beatties Ford Road, nearby Sample Road, around 4 a.m. While officers were investigating the traffic crash, an unknown suspect shot a weapon multiple times in the direction of officers and other civilians on scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators are looking for any information on suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles, or shots fired in the area of the incident between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Huntersville Investigators are asking that anyone with outdoor cameras check for any footage which may be related to this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896- 7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.