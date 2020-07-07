Police: Investigation Underway After Statesville Resident Fatally Shot Alleged Trespasser

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police are investigating after a resident fatally shot an alleged trespasser Monday morning.

Officers responded to Adams Street, nearby South Lake Street, around 6:40 a.m. in regards to the incident. Upon arrival, officers located 54-year-old Alexis Christopher Barber near the driveway of the residence, police say.

The Statesville Fire Department and Iredell County EMS pronounced Barber dead at the scene after attempting to revive him. According to officers, 32-year-old Latoya Smith fatally shot Barber after an encounter outside her residence.

This case is being actively investigated by the Investigative Division of the Statesville Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.