South Carolina Man Scores $309,629 Cash 5 Jackpot With ‘Golden Ticket’

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Charles Ibach III of Indian Land, S.C. tried his luck with North Carolina’s Cash 5 game and hit the $309,629 jackpot in the July 1st drawing.

Ibach, who worked in synthetic textiles for 47 years, stopped at the Fill Good on Cuthbertson Road in Waxhaw in Union County on June 30 where he purchased a multi-draw Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket good for five draws.

The next night, Ibach was watching the live drawing on his phone.

“I had written down the numbers on the newspaper and then I looked over and the numbers the way they were drawn and I went, ‘Uhhh,” said Ibach. “I looked at it, and I replayed the video again so I could verify what I had written down.”

When he realized he had five winning numbers, he went to share the news with his wife. “I said, ‘We just won the lottery,’” recalled Ibach. “She said, ‘Nah.’ And I said, ‘I’m not kidding!’”

His lucky ticket, which had four plays for each of the five drawings, came in handy more than once. It produced three wins in five drawings, including the jackpot prize. “Our oldest daughter made the comment that it was a ‘golden ticket,’” said Ibach.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $219,070.

Ibach has a few plans for his winnings, including sharing some of the money with his six kids. As an “avid boater” who teaches public boating safety classes, Ibach also intends to use his prize money to pay off a new boat. The rest, he said, will be used “to add to the nest egg” for their future.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

Tuesday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $110,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.