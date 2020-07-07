U.S. Dept. Of State Will Not Issue Visas To Students Enrolled In Schools That Are Fully Online This Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Close to one million international students pursuing higher education in the US may have to leave if their colleges go to online-only classes. The US Department of State says it will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools that are fully online. In response to coronavirus, Harvard is going to deliver all course instruction online in the fall. Other universities are also following suit, which creates a challenge for many pursuing their degrees in the US from foreign countries.

This panel’s episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Charlotte anchor and reporter Marvin Beach

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson