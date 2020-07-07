Wilson’s World: Celebrating the 80th Birthday of Beatle Ringo Starr with a Virtual Trip to The Beatles Story in Liverpool, England

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson is sending out a big Happy 80th Birthday to former Beatle Ringo Starr with a virtual trip to Liverpool, England. Diane Glover with The Beatles Story joined with Wilson to talk about the museum and the birthplace of The Beatles…Liverpool.

The Beatles Story is a time capsule filled with great moments and information about the Fab Four from their beginnings. It also includes a Discovery Zone for kids, the Fab4 Cafe, and the Fab4 Store. If you are a Beatles fan and planning on making a trip in the future to England, you can’t miss this great place which takes you into the smokey Cavern Club and to the magical Abbey Road Studios. More information can be found on their website beatlesstory.com.

