A CMS Teacher Battling COVID-19 Urges Remote Learning As President Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funds From Schools That Won’t Open

CHARLOTTE, NC. — In a series of Tweets Wednesday, President Donald Trump says he disagrees with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s, “very tough and expensive guidelines for opening schools.” Warning, his administration might cut federal funding if they don’t reopen. Now, the CDC is revising guidance on reopening schools

Vice President Mike Pence says the risk of serious illness to children is very low.

“There are measures we can put into place to make sure that we don’t see the spread of the virus or outbreaks in individual schools by having children learn in a single classroom or learn outside as often as possible, and not go into larger settings. And this is all the kind of guidance that the CDC is putting forward,” says Vice President Pence.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos says it’s not a matter of if, but how schools reopen.

“They must fully open and they must be fully operational. And how that happens is best left to education and community leaders,” says Devos.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education is planning for three different scenarios. The first would have all students attend school with minimal physical distancing.The second: 50% capacity with moderate physical distancing. The third option: remote learning with no students in facilities.

Michelle Vail teaches 8th grade at Waddell Language Academy. She’s been battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

“I don’t look the same way that I did a month ago. I mean I thought I was going to die for a period of a week or so. I could barely even raise my hands over my head,” says Vail.

She says with so many unknowns, the district should do remote learning until we stop the spread.

“For me, personally, I have a 79-year-old father. I’ve got to go back to Charlotte and he lives with me. I take care of him. He’s a high-risk individual.”

In an annual survey sent to all CMS teachers and staff, the district included several questions about if employees are willing to return to in-person learning in August.