Police: 23-Year-Old Man Charged In Deadly East Charlotte Shooting

The Latest (7/8/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives have charged a 23-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal Monday morning east Charlotte shooting.

After an investigation, detectives identified Emmanuel Desmond Collins as a suspect in the Jessie Hurley homicide case, police say. Collins was located and arrested by the Laurinburg Police Department in coordination with CMPD.

According to CMPD, After being interviewed by detectives, Collins was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (7/7/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the scene at East W T Harris Boulevard near Lawyers Road shortly before 11:30 am in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a man, who has been identified as 52-year-old Jessie Hurley, with a fatal gunshot wound, according to a news release. Hurley was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.