CMPD: Fatal East Charlotte Shooting From March Now Classified As Justified Homicide

The Latest (7/8/20):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit have classified a fatal east Charlotte shooting from March 2020 as a justified homicide, police say. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives’ decision to not charge anyone in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (3/2/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Burner Avenue in east Charlotte that left one suspect injured and the other dead.

When officers arrived to the scene around 11:30 a.m. they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, CMPD said.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to CMPD, the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Reyno Leocadio Melgar.

Authorities say they are not currently looking for any more suspects in this shooting but the investigation is still ongoing.

