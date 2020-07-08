Edge On The Clock: Blake Shelton To Host Drive-In Concerts At 300+ US Locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Country music superstar Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert at over 300 locations across the United States including Charlotte Motor Speedway. The concert will be pre-taped and feature his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and fellow country music star Trace Adkins. Tickets go on sale July 14th.

Plus, Instagram is combating harassment by adding a pinned comments section to users’ profiles.

And, Tinder is testing a new feature for the pandemic era: video chat.