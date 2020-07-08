Encore Drive-In Nights Brings Blake Shelton & Guests To Charlotte Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, TX – Encore Drive-In Nights launches as the must-see concert feature experience of the summer, with shows to air at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, including the gigantic 16,000 square-foot Speedway TV video screen at Charlotte Motor Speedway. These all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include cinematic interviews and storytelling. The concert experience will deliver a front-row look at the world’s most iconic recording artists to fans across North America. The series kicks off on July 25 with an all-new performance featuring Blake Shelton, who will be joined by very special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets for the show will go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. For more information, visit encorenights.com.

The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have proven to be a safe, creative way to deliver fans world-class entertainment thanks to their ability to engage and delight large groups of people in open-air layouts.

Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights presents Blake Shelton with Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins concert feature and additional Encore Drive-In Nights shows from the safety of their personal vehicles. Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Encore Live launched the series in response to overwhelming fan enthusiasm surrounding its June 27 ‘Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience’ production.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences.”

With drive-in theaters all across North America lined up to air the Encore Drive-In Nights, fans everywhere will have access to a completely unique concert film experience. Additional Encore Drive-In Nights performances will be announced in the coming weeks. Information on upcoming acts and tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore Drive-In Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.

About Encore Drive-In Nights

Encore Drive-In Nights showcases the world’s most iconic music stars with performances recorded exclusively for drive-in theaters across North America. From the safety of your vehicle you will enjoy an exclusive cinematic storytelling concert experience under the summer night sky. Drive-in. Rock-Out.

About Charlotte Motor Speedway

Celebrating its 60th anniversary season, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the NASCAR All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. The 1,000 plus acre speedway complex also includes state-of-the-art facilities zMAX Dragway and The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. That tradition continues with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers. For all the latest news and information, visit charlottemotorspeedway.com, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

About Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His latest single “Nobody But You” with Gwen Stefani recently reached the top of the country radio charts for multiple weeks, marking his 27th career No.1. The track has accumulated upward of 130 million streams and more than one million track equivalents, debuting at No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Songs chart. “Nobody But You” made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his smash “God’s Country.” One of the fastest country songs in 2019 to reach one million track equivalents, the 2x Platinum “God’s Country” also earned the 2019 CMA Award for Single of the Year and most recently received three 2020 ACM Awards nominations for Single, Song and Video of the Year. The track remained No. 1 on country radio for a multi-week run and marked his 16th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Both tracks are featured on Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which was Shelton’s seventh and most recent album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

An advocate for country music past and present, the Platinum-selling entertainer recently wrapped his headlining Friends and Heroes tour (with very special guest Lauren Alaina as well as appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Adkins), with remaining dates to resume in March 2021. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a seven-time champion, most recently with his contestant Todd Tilghman. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.