Gun Purchase Permit Requests Skyrocket In Lincoln County, Officials Say Expect Delays In Approval Process

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Gun purchase permit applications continue to climb in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has received 1,268 requests for gun purchase permits through June 30, 2020 compared to 997 purchase permits issued during all of 2019.

The figures for 2020 does not include more than 110 permits received so far in the first seven days of July.

More than 1,200 Concealed Carry permit applications have been received as of June 1, 2020 compared to 1230 permits for the entire year of 2019. Because of that, they are now some five weeks behind in processing the applications. Additional personnel have been assigned to assist with the processing of applications and speeding up the process.

Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam urges county residents to be patient as they work to keep up with the increase in gun purchase permits and concealed carry permits.

In North Carolina, someone looking to purchase a handgun must have a purchase permit or concealed carry permit. Lincoln County residents can obtain permits from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.