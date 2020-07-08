Masks Now Required at Mecklenburg Co. Parks; Inside County Buildings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re learning more about new mask mandates, now in place across much of Mecklenburg County.

You must now wear a mask in county parks and other facilities, with some exceptions.

“I think that if it was crowded, it would be a good idea,” says East Charlotte resident Heath Kirkes.

We found Kirkes with most of Veterans Park to himself and his dog on Wednesday afternoon.

The county is making an exception for park-goers like Kirkes, who can stay six feet apart from other people.

You are also exempt from the new mask mandate if you’re with family or people you live with.

The new requirement also extends to inside buildings owned by the county, the city of Charlotte, and the town of Matthews.

The other towns and cities in Mecklenburg County decided not to sign on to the new mandate.