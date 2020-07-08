The Makeup Of Lawmakers: 81 Percent Are White, 71 Percent Are Men

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new look at the makeup of lawmakers. The majority of our legislators at the state level are white men. There are 7,383 US legislators. More than 81 percent are white. And more than 71 percent are male. Those are the latest stats from a nonprofit called New American Leaders. And when you dig into the numbers a bit more, you’ll find black legislators make up just under 10 percent. Latinx politicians represent a little more than 4 percent. The analysis comes as the US continues to grapple with a history of racial inequality.

