The Snark: Lots of Fiancé’ Divorce, Translation, and Bathroom Horrors, DJ’s Bad Hot Dog Puns, Data Stealing Apps, and New Career Choices

There were so many snarky moments on 90 Day fiancé: The Other Way that it was hard to choose. But we check out Jenny looking for her fiancé’s nonexistent divorce papers, Deaven getting lost in translation with a broke fiancé, and pregnant Ariela walks into a scene from a horror movie thanks to her fiancé’.

The Nathan’s hot dog eating contest last weekend may not have gotten a lot of TV viewers, but it sure gets a lot of Derek’s bad puns.

It’s a hard decision to make…but just which apps do you want to steal your data?

The pandemic has really caused problems with a lot of people’s career plans…but that isn’t stopping Derek…he’s still working on that golf swing…and better golfing outfits.

