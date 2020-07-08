The Snark: Lots of Fiancé’ Divorce, Translation, and Bathroom Horrors, DJ’s Bad Hot Dog Puns, Data Stealing Apps, and New Career Choices
Quarantine Edition of "The Snark Report with Derek James"... and it's still not the news!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
There were so many snarky moments on 90 Day fiancé: The Other Way that it was hard to choose. But we check out Jenny looking for her fiancé’s nonexistent divorce papers, Deaven getting lost in translation with a broke fiancé, and pregnant Ariela walks into a scene from a horror movie thanks to her fiancé’.
The Nathan’s hot dog eating contest last weekend may not have gotten a lot of TV viewers, but it sure gets a lot of Derek’s bad puns.
It’s a hard decision to make…but just which apps do you want to steal your data?
The pandemic has really caused problems with a lot of people’s career plans…but that isn’t stopping Derek…he’s still working on that golf swing…and better golfing outfits.
