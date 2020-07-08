Union County High School To Change Its ‘Rebels’ Nickname

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A high school in North Carolina will change its mascot and nickname. Parkwood High School outside of Charlotte will no longer be called the Rebels.

On Tuesday evening the Union County school board voted to make the change and find a news mascot. The board’s decision was a six for and two against vote.

The high school’s original logo had been an image of a Confederate soldier. But that changed in 2009 after the local NAACP chapter called it a form of “intimidation and harassment.” The current logo has a shield and sword and the letter “P.”

Other schools in the area have made similar changes over the last few decades. For instance, Monroe High School changed its mascot from the Rebels to the Redhawks in 1995.