COVID Vaccine Volunteers Needed; Register Online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you want to volunteer to take the COVID-19 vaccine before it is widely available, a new website has launched to help you with that. The site www.coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org went live on Wednesday and provides information on all the clinical trials in the US. Researchers are looking for tens of thousands of volunteers. And as for who makes the best study subjects: scientists say people who don’t leave their homes much or people who wear a mask when they do leave home would not be ideal.

