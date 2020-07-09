Iredell-Statesville High School Commencements Cancelled

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Originally, Iredell-Statesville Schools planned to hold a commencement ceremony for each respective high school on August 1, 2020.
Unfortunately, officials just announced that they are unable to move forward with those plans. Based on the recent state of COVID-19 in North Carolina, the August 1 commencement events have been cancelled.
Superintendent Jeff James stated, “We could never have imagined back in May that COVID-19 numbers would continue to rise here in NC late into the summer. Collectively we have agreed that holding large commencement ceremonies on August 1 could result in further spreading COVID in Iredell County. We are saddened to make this announcement, and hopeful that our 2020 graduates and their families support this decision.”