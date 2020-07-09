The Snark: Hot Tub Fun, More Fights at the Dinner Table, the Browns Get to Win Somewhere, and the Toilet Paper Roll Battle is Settled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

There is trouble in the hot tub with deckhand Alex on Below Deck Mediterranean.

And is looks like getting together for meals is just not a good idea for the ladies of Married to Medicine: Los Angeles.

The Cleveland Browns just might have thank the theory of infinite universes for their existence.

Weird news out of Florida gets us into the age old battle over toilet paper…and Derek settles the argument.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.