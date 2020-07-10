CMPD: 28-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting At East Charlotte Apartment Complex

1/2

The Latest (7/10/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after one person died following a fatal shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex Thursday.

After a continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Jamie Lee Briggs as a suspect in the case. At the conclusion of an interview, Briggs was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim in the case has been identified as 57-year-old Roscoe Wright.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (7/9/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another person has serious injuries following a shooting at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the shooting at the Claremont Apartments on Coliseum Drive near East Independence Boulevard.

The shooting was reported just before 4pm. MEDIC says they pronounced a man dead on the scene and they transported a second man to Atrium CMC with life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.