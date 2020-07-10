Edge On The Clock: Walmart’s New Service to Rival Amazon Prime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Walmart is looking to give Amazon a run for its money. The retailer is expected to launch Walmart+ later this month. Recode reports it will be a similar service to Amazon Prime and will cost a $98 a year. It includes same day delivery, fuel discounts and other perks. For comparison, Amazon recently said it has 150 million subscribers paying $119 annually.

Plus, Heinz has released new DIY “Creamz Kits” for people to make their own condiment-flavored ice cream at home. Flavor options include ketchup, mayonnaise, mayo-chup, barbecue sauce and salad cream.

And, 23-year-old model Valentina Sampaio makes history as the first transgender model to appear in the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated.