Dangerous Heat, Humidity Return

With newly formed Tropical Storm Fay spinning away from the NC coastline, we can now turn our eyes towards the stifling heat and humidity headed our way for the first half of the weekend. Mainly sunny skies return for the final day of the workweek, with highs reaching the mid-90s across the Piedmont. The High Country should top out in the lower 80s. With tropical dew points in the 60s and 70s today, many spots south of I-40 could feel triple-digit heat index values today. Take indoor breaks when possible and drink plenty of fluids if heading outside during the afternoon and early evening hours today. The increased heat and humidity will also provide plenty of fuel for pop-up thunderstorms past noon. A weak disturbance moving in from the west will supplement increasing rain chances overnight, as well. While the heat continues into next week, the humidity and rain chances largely fade away by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. PM scattered storms. High: 94°. Wind: Light.

Tonight: Storms early, becoming more isolated overnight. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Hot and humid. High: 94°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Slight shower chance. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Hot sunshine. High: 94°. Wind: Light.