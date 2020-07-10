Officials: 30-Year-Old Statesville Man Dead After Police Attempted To Stop A Vehicle Leading To Fatal Wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 30-year-old Statesville man died Thursday after wrecking his car as a police officer was attempting to stop the vehicle, Statesville Police Department said.

A Statesville officer that was on Brevard Street around 1:35 p.m. observed Justin Wilson operating a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed passing while driving in the opposite direction, police say. The officer then turned his vehicle around in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

As the officer pursued Wilson, the vehicle he was operating began to accelerate and continued to travel at a high rate of speed.The officer then lost sight of the Wilson’s vehicle as he entered the curve on Brevard Street. When the officer approached the curve he saw the vehicle in the wood line. According to Statesville Police, Wilson struck an utility pole prior to entering the wood line on Brevard Street, nearby East Turner Street.

The officer attempted to reach Wilson to help him but was unable due to the powerline on the ground. EMS and first-responders with the Statesville Fire Department were immediately requested to assist.

According to officials, Wilson died due to his injuries sustained in the accident.

If you have any information, please contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.