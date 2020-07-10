The Snark: Confusion & Fear in Beverly Hills, Stinky Voting Choices, Felony Karma, Worrisome Research, and Getting it All Out
Quarantine Edition of "The Snark Report with Derek James"... and it's still not the news!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
Waking up from getting a botched boob job fixed and scary driving lessons are the high points for the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
One life long Michigan republican says he will vote for a tuna fish sandwich…we believe that Kanye has him covered.
We head to Oregon where karma hits a man who stole a car.
Another useless study for women to worry over.
A naked German man gets arrested for following his marriage counselors advice.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.