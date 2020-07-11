Hot, Sunny Weekend Continues

After a cloudy week spent dodging showers and storms, a relatively stable and dry air mass has set up shop over the Carolinas, allowing for a sunny and hot weekend ahead. Expect highs to continue to rise into the lower 90s with minimal rain chances for the next couple of days. A weak rainmaking disturbance may roll through our area late Sunday into Monday, but rain chances should only be in the “isolated” range heading into the workweek. The string of 90s should continue into the week ahead, as pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast by next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. A little cooler. Low: 68°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Storm chance early, then partly cloudy. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Slight storm chance. High: 93°. Wind: Light.