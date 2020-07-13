CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Suspect In South Charlotte Robbery Case

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are requesting the public’s assistance in an investigation of an armed robbery at a south Charlotte convenience store that happened early Saturday.

According to CMPD, the suspect entered the BP Gas Station, located at 426 Westinghouse Boulevard, around 1 a.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a black man with a goatee, who was wearing a white tee-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit ask asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.