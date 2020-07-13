CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Suspect In Southeast Charlotte Bank Robbery Case

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man who attempted to rob a southeast Charlotte bank Friday.

Officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on South Sharon Amity Road after the suspect entered the bank around 5 p.m. and demanded money. According to CMPD, the suspect passed a note to the teller indicating that it was a robbery and stated he had a firearm. The teller backed away from the counter and refused to give the suspect any money.

According to officer, the suspect was last seen on South Sharon Amity heading into the direction of Robin Road.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit ask asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.