Mecklenburg Co. Considers Limiting Late Night Alcohol Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Last call could come earlier in Mecklenburg County, as local leaders consider limiting late-night alcohol sales.

Under phase two, bars remain closed in North Carolina.

But under the possible change, restaurants and breweries would have to stop selling alcohol around 10:00 or 11:00 p.m.

“Bars that stay open late in the evening, I think, really at this point in time in the epidemic, in the point of view of public health, they need to be closed,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, during a news conference in Charlotte on Monday.

Redfield said he agrees with limiting late-night alcohol sales.

He met with county leaders amid concerns about Mecklenburg’s status as a coronavirus “hot spot” and listened to concerns about rising cases in the Latino community.

Redfield also says people need to embrace mask-wearing.

“If all of us would put on a face-covering now for the next four to six weeks, I think we could drive this epidemic to the ground,” Redfield said.