New Charlotte Police Chief Reacts To Violent Weekend In City

CHARLOTTE — 5 murders in four days in Charlotte. The youngest victim was just 16-years-old. CMPD’s new police chief says it’s time for the city to stand up and say ‘No more’.

The latest victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot to death on Griffith Street in Southwest Charlotte early Monday morning. And, over the weekend, CMPD investigated homicides in University City where someone shot Delvin Teah to death on Margie Ann Drive. Allen Smith was killed at a BP Gas Station on W-T Harris Blvd., and on Sunday 17-year-old Cory McKinney, Jr, was found shot in a front yard on Cushman Street.

“My stance today is that we stand up as a city and say ‘no more, no more of this,” says Chief Johnny Jennings.

The statistics of violence in the city are staggering. Since June 2, there have been 22 homicides in Charlotte. 9 victims are under the age of 18.

There have been 59 homicides this year compared to 56 this time last year.