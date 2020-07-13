Officials: Inmate Dies At Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A death investigation is underway after an inmate at a Charlotte jail died Sunday morning, just two days after he was booked into the facility, officials say.

Michael Daniel Mangan was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his Mecklenburg County Jail cell around 6:25 a.m., Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jail staff and first responders attempted CPR on Mangan before his death, the release said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Mangan,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the release. “Anyone who enters our facility is a part of our detention community.”

Mangan, 51, was booked into the jail Friday on charges of larceny and breaking and entering motor vehicle, according to records.

He was placed in a separate unit following his arrest to screen for possible coronavirus symptoms, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Mangan did not appear to have any symptoms.